Man found shot in Pembroke Pines parking lot, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police in Pembroke Pines responded to reports of a shooting Sunday just before 3 p.m. and when they arrived, they said, they found a man dead from gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

Pembroke Pines police believe that the person shot was not killed in “a random act of violence and there is no specific, outstanding threat to the community,” they said.

The man’s body was found in the 11800 block of Southwest 16th Street.

Police said they will release more details about the investigation as they become available.