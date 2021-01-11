67ºF

Local News

Man found shot in Pembroke Pines parking lot, police say

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Tags: Pembroke Pines, Broward County, Crime
Pembroke Pines Police reported a man shot in a parking lot Sunday.
Pembroke Pines Police reported a man shot in a parking lot Sunday.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police in Pembroke Pines responded to reports of a shooting Sunday just before 3 p.m. and when they arrived, they said, they found a man dead from gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

Pembroke Pines police believe that the person shot was not killed in “a random act of violence and there is no specific, outstanding threat to the community,” they said.

The man’s body was found in the 11800 block of Southwest 16th Street.

Police said they will release more details about the investigation as they become available.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: