Man accused of setting girlfriend on fire faces murder charge after victim dies

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman who was set on fire in November has died from her injuries and her boyfriend, who is accused of the horrific act, is now facing a first-degree murder charge, authorities announced Tuesday.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Carey Codd, someone called 911 around 4:30 a.m. Nov. 2 about the incident that occurred near the 4300 block of Northwest 54th Street in North Lauderdale.

Codd said deputies arrived at the scene to find the victim, Aniuska Reguisero-Garces, 34, who told them her boyfriend had intentionally set her on fire.

Police said Noe Jimenez-Cortes, 40, fled the scene before deputies arrived and was arrested later that day on an attempted murder charge.

Codd said the victim died on Dec. 29 and her death was ruled a homicide.

According to detectives, Jimenez-Cortes poured an accelerant on the victim’s body before setting her on fire with a cigarette.

A prosecutor said the victim suffered burns to 99% of her body.

Codd said the attempted murder charge against the suspect has been upgraded to a first-degree murder charge. Jimenez-Cortes also faces an arson charge.

He is being held at the Broward County Main Jail without bond.