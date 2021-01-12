New COVID-19 vaccination site opens at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Health set up a by-appointment-only site at the Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday to vaccinate 500 people daily against COVID-19.

As the distribution of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna-NIH vaccines continues in Broward, the site at the stadium, at 1350 NW 55 St., will help deal with the appointment backlog. Before arriving at the stadium people will have to register online and receive an appointment.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he expects the demand to continue to outweigh the supply in the short term, but he anticipates a shift over the next few weeks. The U.S. Health and Human Services announced they will be releasing more vaccines to the states.

As of Monday in Broward County, 48,166 people had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 8,021 had completed the series, according to the Florida Department of Health.

While DeSantis allowed frontline healthcare workers and seniors age 65 and older to be at the front of the line, Broward Health is already scheduling appointments for emergency medical services personnel.

Government-issued photo identification is also required at the site to verify the recipients’ age. None of the sites in Florida require proof of residence.

For more information about how to make appointments through Broward Health, visit this page. For more information about other ways to access the COVID-19 vaccine, call the Florida Division of Emergency Management at 1-866-779-6121.

