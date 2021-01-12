New details released about inmate who escaped from Jackson Memorial Hospital

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Local 10 News obtained an arrest report Tuesday for an inmate who escaped from Jackson Memorial Hospital last Friday.

According to the report, Jermaine Henderson, 39, of North Miami, had been on probation for an armed robbery case.

Police said an officer and his partner pulled over Henderson’s Ford Explorer last Tuesday, Jan. 5, in the area of Northwest Miami Court and 79th Street because the officer spotted Henderson driving without a seatbelt.

The officer wrote in the arrest report that he asked for Henderson’s driver’s license and a record’s check revealed that he was on probation.

Police said Henderson appeared to become nervous and was asked to exit his vehicle for a “pat-down for officer safety” before his probation officer was contacted.

Authorities said Henderson refused to get out of the vehicle so one of the officers opened the driver’s side door and tried to physically remove Henderson from the vehicle.

According to his arrest report, Henderson tensed up his body and drove off as half of the officer’s upper body was still inside of the vehicle.

Police said the officers tried to conduct another traffic top, but Henderson fled south at a high rate of speed, running a stop sign, cutting across all lanes of traffic and driving the wrong way at one point.

According to the arrest report, the arresting officer later coordinated a probation check at an address on Northeast 137th Street, where Henderson was taken into custody.

His mugshot shows bruising under Henderson’s eyes and on his forehead. He also sustained cuts to his face. The arrest report does not state how the injuries occurred.

Henderson was later taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital to undergo surgery on Friday, although police did not disclose what the surgery was for.

Authorities said he was supposed to be taking a shower before the operation, but escaped through the ceiling of the bathroom.

Police said he made it to the 10th floor and stole a janitorial uniform before walking barefoot out of the building.

A perimeter was set up and Henderson was eventually taken back into custody and returned to the hospital.

Records show Henderson has a history of criminal cases that goes back to 2002 in Miami-Dade County. The charges include cocaine possession, robbery, grand theft, burglary and battery.

He now faces multiple new charges, including fleeing and eluding police, resisting an officer without violence, obstructing a police officer, reckless driving, tampering with physical evidence and escape. Henderson is also facing a couple of drug-related charges.