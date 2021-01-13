Memorial Healthcare now offering both Moderna, Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine at select locations

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The Memorial Healthcare System announced Wednesday that it has received its first batch of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and is currently scheduling appointments for medical professionals and those who are 65 or older.

The Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine is also still being offered by the health system, while supplies last.

The vaccinations will be available by appointment only.

There are two options to register for appointments: visit https://mychart.mhs.net. Programmed in your chart is a section titled “appointments” to make an appointment. Choose a date, time and location that is convenient for you.

Those who are meet the criteria to make an appointment may also call the health system’s Centralized Scheduling by dialing 954-276-4340 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The call center is closed on weekends. Be advised that callers may experience longer than normal wait times.

Below are the vaccination sites and hours that currently open for appointments:

Memorial Specialty Pharmacy, 9581 Premier Parkway, Miramar.

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed on Sundays.

Memorial Regional Hospital Conference Center, 3501 Johnson Street, Hollywood.

Hours: Monday, noon to 7:30 pm; Tuesday through Friday, 9 am to 4:30 pm. Closed on weekends.

What to expect at the vaccination sites?

Vaccines will be provided only by appointment, while supplies last.

Bring state-issued license or photo ID to check in at the site. Healthcare workers need to show proof of licensure.

To maintain social distancing, companions without appointments will be asked to remain outside.

Wear a shirt or top with the upper arm accessible.

Children re not allowed at the site. There is no childcare on site.

RELATED LINKS:

Where are the Broward County COVID-19 vaccination sites?

Before you go: Download and fill out COVID-19 vaccine consent forms