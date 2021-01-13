75ºF

Memorial Healthcare now offering both Moderna, Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine at select locations

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The Memorial Healthcare System announced Wednesday that it has received its first batch of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and is currently scheduling appointments for medical professionals and those who are 65 or older.

The Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine is also still being offered by the health system, while supplies last.

The vaccinations will be available by appointment only.

There are two options to register for appointments: visit https://mychart.mhs.net. Programmed in your chart is a section titled “appointments” to make an appointment. Choose a date, time and location that is convenient for you.

Those who are meet the criteria to make an appointment may also call the health system’s Centralized Scheduling by dialing 954-276-4340 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The call center is closed on weekends. Be advised that callers may experience longer than normal wait times.

Below are the vaccination sites and hours that currently open for appointments:

  • Memorial Specialty Pharmacy, 9581 Premier Parkway, Miramar.
  • Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed on Sundays.
  • Memorial Regional Hospital Conference Center, 3501 Johnson Street, Hollywood.
  • Hours: Monday, noon to 7:30 pm; Tuesday through Friday, 9 am to 4:30 pm. Closed on weekends.

What to expect at the vaccination sites?

  • Vaccines will be provided only by appointment, while supplies last.
  • Bring state-issued license or photo ID to check in at the site. Healthcare workers need to show proof of licensure.
  • To maintain social distancing, companions without appointments will be asked to remain outside.
  • Wear a shirt or top with the upper arm accessible.
  • Children re not allowed at the site. There is no childcare on site.

