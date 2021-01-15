President-elect Joe Biden says he will require face masks for 100 days

President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during an event at The Queen theater, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

MIAMI – President-elect Joe Biden said on Friday that he will require the use of a face mask for 100 days where he has the power to do so.

He asked the public to go back to the basics of avoiding indoor gatherings, practice social distancing, and wash hands regularly.

“Wear a mask! If not for yourself, for your loved ones, for your country,” Biden said. “These are real matters of life and death.”

Biden also plans to distribute 100 million shots of the COVID-19 vaccine during his first 100 days. He plans on allocating more funding for testing, mobile clinics, and contact tracing.

“Things will get worse before they get better,” Biden said.

Biden said he will be using the Defense Production Act to work with private industry to increase the supply of the vaccines. He also announced that former FDA chief David Kessler will serve as the chief science officer to help restore trust.

“Our administration will launch a massive public education campaign,” Biden said, adding equity is central to his COVID response.

Biden said he will need funding from Congress and he is optimistic.

“This is not a political issue,” Biden said. “This is about saving lives.”

