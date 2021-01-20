Detectives search for suspect in sexual battery at massage business in Broward

Detectives search for the suspect in a sexual battery in Broward.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a sexual battery on Monday at a massage service business in Oakland Park, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies announced on Wednesday.

The victim told detectives the attacker walked into the business about 4:30 a.m. at 3075 W. Oakland Park Blvd. She said there was a dispute over the payment. Surveillance video shows the man pushed her toward a back room where he sexually battered her.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the attacker to call Detective Stephanie Simmons at 954-321-4228 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.