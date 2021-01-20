Woman killed in shooting in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Tuesday night.

Authorities received an acoustic gunshot detection system report at 9:42 p.m. regarding multiple gunshots fired in the 2000 block of Northwest 95h Street.

According to Miami-Dade Police Detective Lee Cowart, officers arrived at the scene and found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. A man was also with her.

The woman was taken by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where she died.

Cowart said detectives have learned that the victims were driving in a vehicle when at least one person fired multiple shots into the vehicle, striking the woman.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.