Detectives search for suspect in sexual battery at Oakland Park spa

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are investigating an early-morning rape at an Oakland Park spa.

The victim reportedly told detectives that around 4:30 a.m. Monday, a man entered the business located at 3075 W. Oakland Park Blvd. and asked about massage services.

After a dispute over payment, the man allegedly started attacking the woman.

Detectives said surveillance video showed him grabbing her and pushing her into a back room where he sexually battered her. Minutes later he ran away.

Owners from adjacent businesses said they saw deputies on scene.

Shae Nicole Stanley, who owns a nearby salon, said she knows the victim and has done her hair.

“I haven’t seen her since this happened, so I don’t know anything further than that,” Stanley said. “It does get scary being that I’m right next to them. I just gotta make sure that we are all safe.”

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 male with a goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Broward Sheriff’s Det. Stephanie Simmons at 954-321-4228 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.