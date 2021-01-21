Miami Gardens reports sharp drop in homicides and crime

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Gardens Police Department released end-of-year statistics that show the city saw a significant decrease in crime and homicides in 2020.

Homicides were down 33% from the previous year, the city says, and Part 1 crimes were down 31%.

Part 1 crimes are “overall crimes except hate crimes, larceny theft, simple assault, intimidation and vandalism/destruction of property,” a city spokeswoman said.

“Further supporting its crime reduction accomplishments, MGPD recently received its initial approval from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) assessors, which increases a Law Enforcement agency’s ability to prevent and control crime through more effective and efficient delivery of public safety services to the community it serves,” the city said in a news release.

That comes after assessors visited the department in December and “conducted an in-depth review of every aspect of the agency’s organization, management, operations and administration.”

“In conclusion, the assessors expressed their approval and highly recommended that MGPD become an accredited agency. The official accreditation is scheduled for February 2021,” the city said.

The department will be re-evaluated every three years to retain the designation, officials say.