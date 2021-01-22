Broward beer bandit caught, deputies say

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Broward County deputies say they caught a serial beer bandit.

Damian Fuller, 43, confessed to seven beer heists in Tamarac and North Lauderdale that happened between October and this month, investigators say.

Deputies say his car matched the description of the suspected beer burglar’s and they spotted it at a CVS on Wednesday. They claim they saw him walking out with stolen cases of beer.

In addition to the theft charges, Fuller is also charged with cocaine possession.

It’s unclear if he’s also one of the suspects who targeted 7-Eleven stores in Broward County for beer.