Man arrested 6 months after fatal shooting outside gas station

Lonzo Miller Jr., 20, faces a manslaughter charge in connection with a fatal shooting from July 2020.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was arrested this week, six months after he fatally shot another man outside a gas station in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed.

Lonzo Miller Jr., of Deerfield Beach, faces a charge of manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Zion Lamar.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Miller was involved in an altercation between multiple people around 11:50 p.m. July 15 at a Solo gas station at 560 W. Sample Road.

Deputies said Miller ended up shooting Lamar during the melee, although Lamar was not involved in the altercation.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find Lamar outside the business suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders from Pompano Beach Fire Rescue took him to Broward Health North, where he later died.

Authorities said Miller was taken into custody Monday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale with assistance from U.S. marshals.

He is being held at the Broward County Main Jail.