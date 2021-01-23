1 person dead, another hospitalized after early morning fire inside Plantation home

PLANTATION, Fla. – One person is dead after a house fire in Plantation, while a second person was rescued from the home and transported to a local hospital. Firefighters responded to the blaze on Northwest 99th Avenue early Saturday morning.

According to Plantation Fire, one person was killed in the fire, but details on how the blaze started are being investigated.

One neighbor told Local 10 News she woke up in a panic to the sound of sirens.

“Smoke, lights, seemed like at least 25 fire trucks police cars, total chaos,” Pamela Schiff, who lives nearby, said.

Plantation Fire Deputy Chief Joel Gordon said the initial call came from a neighbor who said the house next door was on fire.

First responders arrived to find flames coming from a bedroom of the home, and firefighters quickly began attacking the flames.

An investigation into the cause of the fire continues. The condition of the other person injured in that fire was not available.