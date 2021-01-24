Miami-Dade police investigating stabbing in front of convenience store

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Police say they have detained a woman in connection with an investigation into a stabbing in front of a convenience store.

On Saturday afternoon around 4:15 p.m., Miami-Dade Police were called to Northwest 79th Street and NW 32nd Avenue after a report of a fight.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed. The victim was alert enough to describe the suspect to investigators, according to police.

The man was transported to a local hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Detectives are investigating details of the stabbing and tell Local 10 that the information, at this time, is preliminary. There is no information about the condition of the person who was stabbed.