Officers investigating after finding man with gunshot wound in Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was injured in a midday shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade County.

Officers were seen surrounding a black car with bullet holes in its front windshield in the area of Dunbar Dr. and Lincoln Rd.

According to police, officers responded to the area around 1:46 p.m. Sunday and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, but authorities did not offer an update on his condition.

A food truck was also in the area and getting attention from officers at the scene.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.