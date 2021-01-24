Wrong way driver slams into two vehicles on University Drive, killing 1 person

SUNRISE, Fla. – Cell phone video captured the aftermath of a fatal, three-car collision that happened late Saturday night in Sunrise.

The head-on wreck left one person dead at the scene.

According to police, the driver who caused the crash was likely impaired and was seen heading north in the southbound lanes of University Drive around 11 p.m.

While approaching Northwest 79th Avenue, officers said the impaired driver hit two other vehicles, one them head-on.

The driver was 42 years old and traveling in a Chevy Tahoe, police said.

Authorities said the driver of the second car was ejected and later died at the scene, while the impaired driver was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with minor injuries.

Investigators say the third car involved had two people inside, but they were not hurt.

So far, the names of the people involved have not been released.