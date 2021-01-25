Police search for driver of SUV who flashed cash, asked minor if he ‘wanted to make money’

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – North Miami Beach are looking for a man driving an SUV after a suspicious incident on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the driver approach the minor around 11 a.m. in an alleyway near Northeast 17th Avenue and 172nd Street.

The driver, a Black male described as having a Haitian accent, allegedly asked juvenile, “Do you want to make money?” That’s when he pulled out a bundle of cash and told the boy to get into the car.

SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT 🗣 anyone with information with the above information please contact us 305-949-5500 pic.twitter.com/fUN3AjxarP — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) January 24, 2021

The driver sped away after the victim took out his phone and started to take video of the car. Police said the minor then ran home.

The driver was described as 20 to 30 years old with a bald head and clean shaven face with black or brown eyes. He was wearing a brown shirt and gray jogging pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Miami Beach detectives at (305) 949-5500, ext. 2386.