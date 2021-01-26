Broward has another $1 million lottery winner

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Florida Lottery has announced a second million-dollar winner in Broward County in as many days.

Chris Ku, 41, of Pembroke Pines, won a $1 million prize from the $15,000,000 Gold Rush Special Edition scratch-off.

He bought the scratcher from the Speedway gas station at at 19600 Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines. The retailer gets a $2,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Ku decided to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $700,000.

Launched in February 2019, the $15,000,000 Gold Rush Special Edition game offers the chance at 24 prizes worth $1 million and six top prizes of $15 million. That makes it the largest scratch-off top prize offered by the Florida Lottery.

On Monday, lottery officials revealed that Joel Paletz, 53, of Davie, hit for a $1 million top prize on the 50X The Cash scratch-off.

He also bought his lucky ticket at a Broward gas station.

Florida Lottery says that scratch-offs make up about 75% of their ticket sales and generated over $1 billion to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the 2019-20 fiscal year.