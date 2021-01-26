Grieving family wants justice after suspected DUI driver kills father of 4 in Broward

DAVIE, Fla. – A suspected drunk driver killed a father of four, and left a family grieving, in search of justice and struggling with the cost of an unexpected funeral.

Surveillance video shows the crash that killed Joseph Nichols last week in Broward County. His grieving relatives said the 45-year-old father of four was about to become the grandfather.

His sister Angela Nichols and his son Alexander Nichols are asking for justice. Ivey Garcia set up a GoFundMe page to help the family cover the cost of the funeral.

“He was loving. He was caring. He was very social,” Alexander Nichols said. “Anybody he came across, he was very giving.”

Joseph Nichols died on Jan. 19. Detectives said he was in the median when a speeding driver ran him over near the intersection of Griffin Road and State Road Seven.

Davie Police Department detectives said they suspect the driver was drunk when the fatal crash happened.

“I don’t even believe he’s still in jail at this time, so that’s actually concerning especially with the severity of the accident,” Angela Nichols said. “It was shocking especially the nature of his death and still feeling like we’re still waiting for more answers and not getting this at this time.”