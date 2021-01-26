Still no charges filed against allegedly impaired driver following deadly wrong way crash in Sunrise

SUNRISE, Fla. – The family of a driver killed in a wrong way wreck is seeking justice.

The allegedly impaired driver survived, but days after the crash charges have yet to be filed.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday when the driver was heading northbound in the southbound lanes of University Drive.

That driver slammed into another car head-on near Northwest 79th Avenue. Tthe person in that second car was ejected from their vehicle and died at the scene.

According to a witness who spoke with Local 10, the alleged impaired driver never got out of his vehicle. Paramedics got him out and rushed him to Broward Health Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police believe he will be arrested once he is discharged from the hospital.

Investigators said the third car involved had two people inside but luckily, they were not injured.

Police have yet to release the identities of those involved. It is also not known if the driver of the wrong way car is still in the hospital.