Disney updates Jungle Cruise after insensitivity criticism

The Associated Press

Jungle Cruise artist concept at Walt Disney World. (Disney Parks Blog)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Jungle Cruise is one of the original Disney parks’ rides and it’s getting a 21st century remodel.

That comes following criticism of the ride for its depiction of animatronic indigenous people as savages or headhunters.

It’s the latest update to a legacy theme park ride that has been criticized in years past as being racist.

Disney said in a blog post Monday that the ride will be updated by Disney “imagineers” at the Disneyland park in California and the Magic Kingdom park in Orlando with a new storyline.

It said the changes will “reflect and value the diversity of the world.”

