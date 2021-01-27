Lottery millionaires keep popping up in Broward County

Scratch-off tickets have led to big wins recently for Broward County residents.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – For the third time this week, Florida Lottery has announced a million-dollar winner in Broward County.

The latest lucky resident is Larry Dumas, 63, of Pembroke Pines, who hit for a $1 million prize on the 200X The Cash scratch-off.

On Monday, lottery officials revealed that Joel Paletz, 53, of Davie, won a $1 million top prize on the 50X The Cash scratch-off.

And on Tuesday it was announced that Chris Ku, 41, of Pembroke Pines, won a million bucks from the $15,000,000 Gold Rush Special Edition scratch-off.

Like the others, Dumas took his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment. His was worth $890,000, Florida Lottery says.

Dumas bought the lucky scratcher from the 7-Eleven at 900 North University Drive in Pembroke Pines, which gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winner.

Ad

The 200X The Cash ticket costs $20 and offers 10 top prizes of $5 million.

Florida Lottery says that scratch-offs account for about 75% of their ticket sales and drove over $1 billion to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Three other big winners were announced in South Florida last week, included residents of Miami, Miami Gardens and Miramar.

Click here to see more lottery news.