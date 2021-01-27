Uber of the sky? European companies target South Florida for jetport plan

Perhaps it makes you think of the Jetsons, and you can debate its merits compared to an underground tunnel system or high-speed trains. But two European companies have visions of bringing small electric jets to South Florida as a transportation solution to our clogged roadways.

Ferrovial, a Spanish infrastructure operator, and Lilium, a German aviation company, announced Wednesday that they “have signed a framework agreement to develop a network of at least ten vertiports” that would “cover strategic locations in all major cities across Florida.”

The idea is for zero-carbon, all-electric, vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) jet aircraft to use those “veriports” instead of major airports to transport up to five passengers between locations.

While the proposed plans sound far from fruition, a Ferrovial spokesman said the companies are looking at properties in South Florida for potential “veriports,” knowing the favorable weather and traffic issues here would make this a potential landing spot for the venture.

“This partnership seeks to provide an efficient and environmentally friendly alternative transport network connecting locations across Florida,” the companies said in a news release.

Rendering shows a proposed "veriport" where passengers could take small jets between Florida cities. It is being proposed by two European companies. (Rendering courtesy of Ferrovial)

The first location in South Florida could be announced as soon as this spring, the companies said.

Renderings released by the companies look similar to Brightline train stations, with the difference being that passengers would be transported by air.

“Our strategy to bring high-speed transportation networks to an entire region is being brought to life in Florida,” Dr. Remo Gerber, chief operating officer of Lilium, said in a statement. “Nearly all 20 million Floridians will live within 30 minutes of our vertiports and the 140 million annual visitors to the Sunshine State will have a high-speed option available to travel to their destinations.”

