Man arrested in connection with Wilton Manors home invasion robbery

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A 42-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with a home invasion robbery that occurred last month and left an elderly woman injured.

Jammie Lavell Manuel was taken into custody Tuesday in Waynesboro, Georgia.

Wilton Manors police said he will be extradited to Broward County to face multiple charges, including home invasion robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated battery on a person over the age of 65, fraud and dealing in stolen property.

According to authorities, Manuel entered the 80-year-old victim’s home in the 800 block of Northwest 29th Street around 6:40 a.m. Dec. 14 after the victim went outside to take out the trash.

Police said he then attacked the victim when she reentered her home, causing her to sustain non-life-threatening injuries.

“This type of crime has no place in our society and our investigators have certainly exhibited their passion and perseverance to bring Manuel before the courts to answer for his actions,” Chief of Police Paul O’Connell said in a statement. “We commend our victim for her courageous cooperation that assisted us with restoring a sense of added safety to our community, and we will continue our efforts to make sure crimes of this nature have no comfort in our Island City.”