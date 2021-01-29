Be ready for long lines at Hard Rock Stadium and Marlins Park vaccine sites

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Some things in life are just hard — birth, death and getting vaccinated at Hard Rock Stadium, apparently.

If you’re lucky enough to get an appointment for one of those coveted COVID-19 shots, be ready to wait.

The line stretched for miles Friday, with hundreds of cars waiting their turn to get to the stadium in Miami Gardens.

If you have an appointment, you will get a vaccine, officials there say.

But don’t get in line if you don’t have an appointment.

“We had a very big traffic jam this morning, and what we were seeing was people that were showing up without appointments,” spokesman Mike Jachles said. “And this is an appointment site. So we strongly discourage anyone from wasting a trip and coming out without an appointment, because you will get turned away.”

South Floridians reported waiting as long as 5 or 6 hours to get vaccinated at Hard Rock Stadium in recent days.

Long lines also plague other vaccination sites, like Marlins Park.

Donald Kirkwood of Fort Lauderdale said he arrived there at 11 a.m. Wednesday for his 12:45 p.m. appointment.

“We finally got the first vaccination at about 5:30 that day,” he said. “So, we were in the car for quite a while.”

Many of the vaccination sites at hospitals are faster.

But if you have an appointment to get your shot at one of the large state-run drive-thru operations like Hard Rock Stadium or Marlins Park, you should be prepared to wait.

“We’re asking everyone to make sure you have a full tank of gas,” Jachles said. “Make sure you have any water, fluids, medication, snacks — anything you may need to take care of yourself for an extended wait.”

