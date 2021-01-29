68ºF

Ad

Local News

Broward inmate dies a week after altercation with jail staff

Associated Press

Tags: Broward County, Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs
photo

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Officials say a mentally ill South Florida man is dead a week after an altercation with jail officers as he awaited trial on criminal mischief and marijuana possession charges.

Broward County Public Defender Gordon Weekes told the Miami Herald that 43-year-old Kevin Lavira Desir’s family removed him from life-support.

He died Wednesday.

Desir was arrested by Coral Springs police on Jan. 6 for damaging his neighbor’s car. A week later he was arrested for marijuana possession.

Weekes says jail staff pepper-sprayed Desir, used a stun gun and caused “a severe and irreversible brain injury.”

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony accused the public defender of making “unsubstantiated allegations.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.