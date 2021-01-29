WATCH LIVE: Miami-Dade mayor gives first State of the County speech

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is delivering her first State of the County speech on Friday.

The virtual address is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., at which time the mayor will discuss her priorities and vision for the future.

“In previous years, we gathered in person to celebrate the achievements of our community and the year ahead,” the mayor said in a statement this week. “We are in unprecedented times, and our virtual format reflects the unique challenges of this moment and gives me an opportunity to speak directly with you, our community, about how we will get through this time of crisis and build back stronger.”