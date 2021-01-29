63ºF

All clear given after threat phoned in to Parkland school

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Crime, Education, Broward County, Parkland
PARKLAND, Fla. – Westglades Middle School in Parkland was temporarily evacuated Friday morning after a threat was called in to the school, authorities confirmed.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the threat was made around 9 a.m. and the school at 11000 Holmberg Road was placed on a code red lockdown.

The school was then on a code yellow before authorities gave the all clear.

Westglades Middle School is located next to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

The source of Friday’s threat has not yet been determined.

