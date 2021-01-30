Florida reports 15,019 new coronavirus cases Saturday, 106 resident deaths

Florida health officials confirmed 15,019 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with another 106 resident deaths as a result of the novel coronavirus.
The state has now verified 1,713,589 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began and 26,360 resident deaths, according to the department of health.
Another 435 non-residents have died in Florida from COVID-19, and there have been at least 72,135 resident hospitalizations attributed to the virus in the state since the start of the outbreak.
Deaths verified in the past day include 28 in Miami-Dade County and 11 in Broward County.
New data this week also showed that of the 92 COVID-19 cases in the state confirmed to be caused by a more contagious variant, 60 of those cases were in South Florida. That includes 28 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in Broward County, 23 cases in Miami-Dade County and nine cases in Palm Beach County.
At least 1,651,366 vaccines have been administered in Florida, with 296,782 people in the state getting both shots that are needed. Miami-Dade has had 173,312 vaccinations, Broward has had 141,741 and Monroe 6,579, according to the latest numbers posted by the state.
The statewide positivity rate on yesterday’s testing was 6.62%.
County by county
MIAMI-DADE
Cases: 370,642 (+2,505)
Deaths: 4,845 (+28)
Yesterday’s positivity: 5.72%
BROWARD
Cases: 172,082 (+1,373)
Deaths: 2,082 (+11)
Yesterday’s positivity: 6.41%
MONROE
Cases: 5,332 (+44)
Deaths: 40 (unchanged)
Yesterday’s positivity: 5.81%
PALM BEACH
Cases: 106,691 (+1,151)
Deaths: 2,166 (unchanged)
Yesterday’s positivity: 6.80%
Latest totals
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported is more than 102.3 million. There have been more than 2.2 million deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
The United States has confirmed over 26 million cases and has had more than 438,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest totals in the world.
Florida’s daily new cases reported have trended as follows:
- Jan. 30: 15,019
- Jan. 29: 10,976
- Jan. 28: 11,423
- Jan. 27: 8,408
- Jan. 26: 9,594
- Jan. 25: 8,720
- Jan. 24: 9,535
- Jan. 23: 12,311
- Jan. 22: 13,719
- Jan. 21: 12,873
- Jan. 20: 11,914
- Jan. 19: 9,816
- Jan. 18: 8,002
- Jan. 17: 11,093
- Jan. 16: 12,119
- Jan. 15: 16,875
- Jan. 14: 13,720
- Jan. 13: 13,990
- Jan. 12: 14,896
- Jan. 11: 11,576
- Jan. 10: 12,313
- Jan. 9: 15,445
- Jan. 8: 19,530
- Jan. 7: 19,816
- Jan. 6: 17,783
- Jan. 5: 15,431
- Jan. 4: 11,256
- Jan. 3: 10,603
- Jan. 2: 31,518* (includes cases from Jan. 1)
- Jan. 1: State provided no updated information
- Dec. 31: 17,192
- Dec. 30: 13,871
- Dec. 29: 12,075
- Dec. 28: 8,198
- Dec. 27: 7,391
- Dec. 26: 17,042* (includes cases from Dec. 25)
- Dec. 25: State provided no updated information
- Dec. 24: 13,147
- Dec. 23: 11,384
- Dec. 22: 10,434
- Dec. 21: 11,015
- Dec. 20: 8,401
- Dec. 19: 11,682
- Dec. 18: 13,000
- Dec. 17: 13,148
- Dec. 16: 11,541
- Dec. 15: 9,411
- Dec. 14: 8,452
- Dec. 13: 8,958
- Dec. 12: 10,577
- Dec. 11: 11,699
- Dec. 10: 11,335
- Dec. 9: 9,592
- Dec. 8: 7,985
- Dec. 7: 7,711
- Dec. 6: 8,436
- Dec. 5: 10,431
- Dec. 4: 10,177
- Dec. 3: 10,870
- Dec. 2: 9,994
- Dec. 1: 8,847
- Nov. 30: 6,658
- Nov. 29: 7,363
- Nov. 28: 6,277
- Nov. 27: 17,344* (includes cases from Nov. 26)
- Nov. 26: State provided no updated information
- Nov. 25: 8,376
- Nov. 24: 8,555
- Nov. 23: 6,331
- Nov. 22: 6,586
- Nov. 21: 8,410
- Nov. 20: 9,085
- Nov. 19: 9,085
- Nov. 18: 7,925
- Nov. 17: 7,459
- Nov. 16: 4,663
- Nov. 15: 10,105
- Nov. 14: 4,544
- Nov. 13: 6,933
- Nov. 12: 5,607
- Nov. 11: 5,838
- Nov. 10: 4,353
- Nov. 9: 3,924
- Nov. 8: 6,820
- Nov. 7: 4,452
- Nov. 6: 5,245
- Nov. 5: 6,257
- Nov. 4: 4,423
- Nov. 3: 4,637
- Nov. 2: 4,651
- Nov. 1: 4,865
- Oct. 31: 2,331
- Oct. 30: 5,592
- Oct. 29: 4,198
- Oct. 28: 4,115
- Oct. 27: 4,298
- Oct. 26: 3,377
- Oct. 25: 2,385
- Oct. 24: 4,471
- Oct. 23: 3,689
- Oct. 22: 5,557
- Oct. 21: 2,145
- Oct. 20: 3,662
- Oct. 19: 1,707
- Oct. 18: 2,539
- Oct. 17: 4,044
- Oct. 16: 3,449
- Oct. 15: 3,356
- Oct. 14: 2,883
- Oct. 13: 2,725
- Oct. 12: 1,533
- Oct. 11: 5,570* (includes a data backlog)
- Oct. 10: State provided no updated information
- Oct. 9: 2,908
- Oct. 8: 3,306
- Oct. 7: 2,582
- Oct. 6: 2,251
- Oct. 5: 1,415
- Oct. 4: 1,844
- Oct. 3: 2,811
- Oct. 2: 2,660
- Oct. 1: 2,628
- Sept. 30: 1,948
- Sept. 29: 3,266
- Sept. 28: 738
- Sept. 27: 1,882
- Sept. 26: 2,795
- Sept. 25: 2,847
- Sept. 24: 2,541
- Sept. 23: 2,590
- Sept. 22: 2,470
- Sept. 21: 1,685
- Sept. 20: 2,521
- Sept. 19: 3,573
- Sept. 18: 3,204
- Sept. 17: 3,255
- Sept. 16: 2,355
- Sept. 15: 3,116
- Sept. 14: 1,736
- Sept. 13: 2,431
- Sept. 12: 3,190
- Sept. 11: 3,650
- Sept. 10: 2,583
- Sept. 9: 2,056
- Sept. 8: 1,823
- Sept. 7: 1,838
- Sept. 6: 2,564
- Sept. 5: 3,656
- Sept. 4: 3,198
- Sept. 3: 3,571
- Sept. 2: 2,402
- Sept. 1: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 31: 1,885
- Aug. 30: 2,583
- Aug. 29: 3,197
- Aug. 28: 3,815
- Aug. 27: 3,269
- Aug. 26: 3,220
- Aug. 25: 2,673
- Aug. 24: 2,258
- Aug. 23: 2,974
- Aug. 22: 4,311
- Aug. 21: 4,684
- Aug. 20: 4,555
- Aug. 19: 4,115
- Aug. 18: 3,838
- Aug. 17: 2,678
- Aug. 16: 3,779
- Aug. 15: 6,532
- Aug. 14: 6,148
- Aug. 13: 6,236
- Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 11: 5,831
- Aug. 10: 4,155
- Aug. 9: 6,229
- Aug. 8: 8,502
- Aug. 7: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096
