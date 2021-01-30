Loved ones gather for funeral of 6-year-old killed by gunfire as search continues for shooter

MIAMI – A funeral was held Saturday for a little girl that was shot and killed during a birthday party in Miami.

Two weeks have passed, and the shooter remains at large.

6-year-old Chassidy Saunders was fatally shot while playing at the party, along with two other people who were attending.

It happened near Northwest 54th Street and 6th Place in Miami.

Family and friends gathered at the Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church to lay Chassidy to rest.

Her kindergarten teacher spoke over the child’s pink and white casket, with her favorite Disney character Elsa, and remembering the smile and work ethic of her student who was so full of life.

“She’ll just sit there, she’ll smile, she was so excited for school,” Chassidy’s teacher said. “For her to be six years old, she was a hard worker. When she came in, she was ready.”

The shooting that claimed Chassidy’s life also left two adults injured, including an employee of the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

Witnesses told police the gunman fled in a black vehicle, but to this day no arrests have been made.

As loved ones said their final goodbyes to the little girl known to many as the Tik Tok princess, it is their hope that her killer will be caught, and the senseless violence taking the lives of young children will stop.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who also attended the funeral, presented a plaque to the child’s family.

Anyone who may have information in regard to the shooting is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

