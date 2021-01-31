DeSantis chief of staff finalist for top hospital job in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The chief of staff for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a finalist for a top job at one of the nation’s biggest hospital systems.

Shane Strum is among three candidates to take over the soon-to-be-vacant job of CEO at Broward Health.

The Sun Sentinel reports that the job pays over $900,000 annually, compared with Strum’s current salary of about $180,000.

The 51-year-old Strum has deep roots in Broward County and has held several prominent health care jobs there.

He was chief operating officer at Memorial Healthcare in Hollywood when DeSantis chose him to be chief of staff in 2018.