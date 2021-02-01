Driver survives Doral crash while trapped under tractor trailer

Firefighters rescued a person who was trapped inside a mangled car and underneath a tractor-trailer early Monday morning in Doral.

The crash was near the intersection of Northwest 25th Street and Northwest 97th Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a team specialized in hazardous materials responded to contain about 10 to 15 gallons of diesel fuel that had spilled on the ground.

Other members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel airlifted the driver to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.