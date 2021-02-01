Red belt helps deputies link shooting suspect to armed robbery in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida man is facing multiple charges in connection with a pair of crimes that occurred last week in Deerfield Beach, and authorities say the distinctive red belt he was wearing that day helped them nab him.

According to detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Roderick Ferguson, 33, held up a Wawa employee at gunpoint around 4:30 a.m. Thursday at the convenience store on Southwest 12th Avenue.

BSO spokesman Carey Codd said Ferguson stole money from the business and threatened customers inside the store before fleeing the scene.

He said a sergeant who responded to the store after the incident took note of the red belt Ferguson was seen wearing on surveillance video and alerted his fellow deputies about it.

Ferguson was arrested hours later around 4 p.m. following a shooting in the 1200 block of South Military Trail.

Codd said one of the deputies at that scene remembered the information sent out earlier about an armed robbery suspect wearing a red belt and alerted his supervisor.

Ad

After reviewing surveillance video from Wawa, deputies verified that Ferguson was the same man seen in the video and said he was wearing the exact same clothing during both crimes, including the red belt.

“Ferguson has since traded his red belt for a jail uniform,” Codd said in a news release.

He faces multiple charges, including robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm in public.