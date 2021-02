Sky 10 over scene of fatal crash in Plantation.

PLANTATION, Fla. – Plantation police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred Monday morning.

The incident occurred sometime before 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Sunrise Boulevard near Florida’s Turnpike.

Officer Chavez Grant, who is a spokesperson for the police department, said the pedestrian, who was a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately released.

