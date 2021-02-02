Detectives continue search for ‘armed and dangerous’ tourist from New York in South Beach shooting

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Several law enforcement agencies are involved in the search of Keshawn McLean, a suspect in a South Beach shooting who they consider to be armed and dangerous.

Detectives believe McLean, 24, of New York, is one of the men involved in the Sunday evening shootout on Washington Avenue between Seventh and Eighth streets.

Two men and a woman were injured in the shooting. Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and Chief Richard Clements said residents were outraged.

Clements said Miami Beach police officers are tired of the attitudes that they are getting from tourists when they try to keep a lid on things.

“They are stressed every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night about having to go out there and do the same thing over and over and over again,” Clements said.

Clements said he is working on a shift in strategy to enhance the department’s patrol division to better meet residents’ expectations.

“They deserve the right to be safe here and it is our job to make that happen, and, quite frankly, people like this walking around don’t make it safe,” Clements said. “We need to do a better job, and we’re going to do a better job.”

CRIME SCENE