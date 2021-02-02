Florida adds 10,533 coronavirus cases Tuesday, 137 resident deaths

Florida health officials confirmed 10,533 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and another 137 resident deaths as a result of the novel coronavirus.
The case increase is significantly higher than the 5,730 new cases reported Monday, which had been the state’s lowest since Nov. 16. It reflects a rise in the number of test results processed, as the positivity rate was virtually the same as a day earlier.
The state has now verified 1,737,640 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began and 26,822 resident deaths, according to the department of health.
Another 447 non-residents have died in Florida from COVID-19, and there have been at least 72,858 resident hospitalizations attributed to the virus in the state since the start of the outbreak.
Deaths verified in the past day include two in Miami-Dade County, four in Broward County, and 32 in Palm Beach County.
The state of Florida has now verified at least 147 cases of the COVID-19 variant that emerged from Britain and is believed to be a more contagious strain. That’s up from 92 confirmed cases last week and is the highest number in the country.
At least 1,747,761 vaccines have been administered in Florida, with 372,207 people in the state getting both shots that are needed. Miami-Dade has had 180,299 vaccinations, Broward has had 146,187 and Monroe 6,855, according to the latest numbers posted by the state.
The statewide positivity rate on yesterday’s testing was 8.36%.
County by county
MIAMI-DADE
Cases: 375,322 (+1,899)
Deaths: 4,907 (+2)
Yesterday’s positivity: 7.70%
BROWARD
Cases: 174,679 (+1,027)
Deaths: 2,119 (+4)
Yesterday’s positivity: 8.19%
MONROE
Cases: 5,392 (+20)
Deaths: 40 (unchanged)
Yesterday’s positivity: 7.48%
PALM BEACH
Cases: 108,173 (+554)
Deaths: 2,199 (+32)
Yesterday’s positivity: 7.84%
For more detailed data on every county from the latest Florida Department of Health report, click here.
Latest totals
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported is more than 103.6 million. There have been more than 2.2 million deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
The United States has confirmed over 26.3 million cases and has had more than 444,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest totals in the world.
Florida’s daily new cases reported have trended as follows:
- Feb. 2: 10,533
- Feb. 1: 5,730
- Jan. 31: 7,788
- Jan. 30: 15,019
- Jan. 29: 10,976
- Jan. 28: 11,423
- Jan. 27: 8,408
- Jan. 26: 9,594
- Jan. 25: 8,720
- Jan. 24: 9,535
- Jan. 23: 12,311
- Jan. 22: 13,719
- Jan. 21: 12,873
- Jan. 20: 11,914
- Jan. 19: 9,816
- Jan. 18: 8,002
- Jan. 17: 11,093
- Jan. 16: 12,119
- Jan. 15: 16,875
- Jan. 14: 13,720
- Jan. 13: 13,990
- Jan. 12: 14,896
- Jan. 11: 11,576
- Jan. 10: 12,313
- Jan. 9: 15,445
- Jan. 8: 19,530
- Jan. 7: 19,816
- Jan. 6: 17,783
- Jan. 5: 15,431
- Jan. 4: 11,256
- Jan. 3: 10,603
- Jan. 2: 31,518* (includes cases from Jan. 1)
- Jan. 1: State provided no updated information
- Dec. 31: 17,192
- Dec. 30: 13,871
- Dec. 29: 12,075
- Dec. 28: 8,198
- Dec. 27: 7,391
- Dec. 26: 17,042* (includes cases from Dec. 25)
- Dec. 25: State provided no updated information
- Dec. 24: 13,147
- Dec. 23: 11,384
- Dec. 22: 10,434
- Dec. 21: 11,015
- Dec. 20: 8,401
- Dec. 19: 11,682
- Dec. 18: 13,000
- Dec. 17: 13,148
- Dec. 16: 11,541
- Dec. 15: 9,411
- Dec. 14: 8,452
- Dec. 13: 8,958
- Dec. 12: 10,577
- Dec. 11: 11,699
- Dec. 10: 11,335
- Dec. 9: 9,592
- Dec. 8: 7,985
- Dec. 7: 7,711
- Dec. 6: 8,436
- Dec. 5: 10,431
- Dec. 4: 10,177
- Dec. 3: 10,870
- Dec. 2: 9,994
- Dec. 1: 8,847
- Nov. 30: 6,658
- Nov. 29: 7,363
- Nov. 28: 6,277
- Nov. 27: 17,344* (includes cases from Nov. 26)
- Nov. 26: State provided no updated information
- Nov. 25: 8,376
- Nov. 24: 8,555
- Nov. 23: 6,331
- Nov. 22: 6,586
- Nov. 21: 8,410
- Nov. 20: 9,085
- Nov. 19: 9,085
- Nov. 18: 7,925
- Nov. 17: 7,459
- Nov. 16: 4,663
- Nov. 15: 10,105
- Nov. 14: 4,544
- Nov. 13: 6,933
- Nov. 12: 5,607
- Nov. 11: 5,838
- Nov. 10: 4,353
- Nov. 9: 3,924
- Nov. 8: 6,820
- Nov. 7: 4,452
- Nov. 6: 5,245
- Nov. 5: 6,257
- Nov. 4: 4,423
- Nov. 3: 4,637
- Nov. 2: 4,651
- Nov. 1: 4,865
- Oct. 31: 2,331
- Oct. 30: 5,592
- Oct. 29: 4,198
- Oct. 28: 4,115
- Oct. 27: 4,298
- Oct. 26: 3,377
- Oct. 25: 2,385
- Oct. 24: 4,471
- Oct. 23: 3,689
- Oct. 22: 5,557
- Oct. 21: 2,145
- Oct. 20: 3,662
- Oct. 19: 1,707
- Oct. 18: 2,539
- Oct. 17: 4,044
- Oct. 16: 3,449
- Oct. 15: 3,356
- Oct. 14: 2,883
- Oct. 13: 2,725
- Oct. 12: 1,533
- Oct. 11: 5,570* (includes a data backlog)
- Oct. 10: State provided no updated information
- Oct. 9: 2,908
- Oct. 8: 3,306
- Oct. 7: 2,582
- Oct. 6: 2,251
- Oct. 5: 1,415
- Oct. 4: 1,844
- Oct. 3: 2,811
- Oct. 2: 2,660
- Oct. 1: 2,628
- Sept. 30: 1,948
- Sept. 29: 3,266
- Sept. 28: 738
- Sept. 27: 1,882
- Sept. 26: 2,795
- Sept. 25: 2,847
- Sept. 24: 2,541
- Sept. 23: 2,590
- Sept. 22: 2,470
- Sept. 21: 1,685
- Sept. 20: 2,521
- Sept. 19: 3,573
- Sept. 18: 3,204
- Sept. 17: 3,255
- Sept. 16: 2,355
- Sept. 15: 3,116
- Sept. 14: 1,736
- Sept. 13: 2,431
- Sept. 12: 3,190
- Sept. 11: 3,650
- Sept. 10: 2,583
- Sept. 9: 2,056
- Sept. 8: 1,823
- Sept. 7: 1,838
- Sept. 6: 2,564
- Sept. 5: 3,656
- Sept. 4: 3,198
- Sept. 3: 3,571
- Sept. 2: 2,402
- Sept. 1: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 31: 1,885
- Aug. 30: 2,583
- Aug. 29: 3,197
- Aug. 28: 3,815
- Aug. 27: 3,269
- Aug. 26: 3,220
- Aug. 25: 2,673
- Aug. 24: 2,258
- Aug. 23: 2,974
- Aug. 22: 4,311
- Aug. 21: 4,684
- Aug. 20: 4,555
- Aug. 19: 4,115
- Aug. 18: 3,838
- Aug. 17: 2,678
- Aug. 16: 3,779
- Aug. 15: 6,532
- Aug. 14: 6,148
- Aug. 13: 6,236
- Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 11: 5,831
- Aug. 10: 4,155
- Aug. 9: 6,229
- Aug. 8: 8,502
- Aug. 7: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096
