Investigators identify possible treatment for rare eye disease

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – There’s new hope for people with a rare eye disease that causes vision loss in infancy.

Scientists at the National Eye Institute have developed a promising gene therapy using the patient’s own cells to combat a form of Leber congenital amaurosis, or LCA.

“So what these researchers did with lab created retinas and gene augmentation they were able to add multiple copies and then able to inject normal genes into these retinas that weren’t working properly and what they was was that part of the retinal cells were able to regain their functions so some of the patients were able to see after these gene therapies,” said Dr. Gabriela Olivares with the Eye Center of Pembroke Pines.

While the findings are encouraging, Olivares said it could be years before the gene therapy is available for general use.

In other health news, a study showed that having diabetes during pregnancy is now linked to developing heart disease later in life.

Researchers found that in the study of over 1,100 women, those who developed gestational diabetes has more than a two-fold increased risk for coronary calcification, even if the women returned to normal glucose levels after pregnancy.

Researchers said that women who’ve had gestational diabetes should be routinely assessed for heart disease after pregnancy, before they develop signs of pre-diabetes or Type 2 diabetes.