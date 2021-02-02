Man killed, multiple others injured in 2 shootings in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating two shootings that occurred Monday night in their city.

One shooting occurred shortly before 9:20 p.m. in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 183rd Street.

A nearby gas station and bus stop were roped off with police tape.

Authorities said another shooting on Northwest Seventh Avenue near Top Golf occurred Monday evening.

Police confirmed that one man was killed and multiple people were injured in the shooting.

Detectives are working to determine whether the shootings were related.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.