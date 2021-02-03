Family of innocent victim in Lighthouse Point double fatal crash opens up about heartbreak

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. – The family of a driver killed in a double fatal crash in Lighthouse Point last month is expressing their grief.

The crash happened when a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Dana Raymond, who also lost her life, slammed into an SUV that was stopped at a red light.

It occurred near the intersection of Northeast 49th Street and Federal Highway.

The driver of that SUV was identified as 38-year-old Justin Waldron. He was an English instructor at Florida Atlantic University for the past 16 years who also lived spending time with his dog Jurni.

Waldron’s parents are devastated by the loss of their son.

“We miss Justin, and we realize that he is not coming back,” said Steven Stokes, Waldron’s stepfather. “We just find it hard to believe.”

“He was a kind person, he would do anything for his friends,” said Waldron’s mother, Maryann Stokes. “He would always show up when you would ask for help. He was quite bright.”

At the time of the crash, Local 10 News learned Waldron was on his way home from spending time with his sister on the anniversary of his father’s death.

