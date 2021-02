MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police are investigating a body found in the bay near 45th Street and Collins Avenue.

According to MBPD they received a call just after 4 p.m. about a body in the water and, upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased male near the dock. The area is across the street from the Eden Roc Hotel Miami Beach.

Detectives are on scene investigating further, according to police.

(Local 10 and Local10.com will continue to update this developing story.)