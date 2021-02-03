Small plane makes emergency landing on I-75 in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A small plane made an emergency landing Wednesday morning near the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in western Broward County.

The plane landed in the median near Mile Marker 25, beyond the toll plaza.

First responders were called to the scene but no one was injured.

According to a spokeswoman with the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine Cessna 210 landed on I-75 near Route 27 around 10:15 a.m.

She said two people were on board the plane.

According to Flightaware.com, the plane departed from West Palm Beach at 9:46 a.m.

The left northbound lane of the highway was blocked to traffic after the incident.

Records show the 1969 plane, which seats four people, is registered to David Olin, of Jupiter.

The FAA is investigating the incident and has also notified the National Transportation Safety Board.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts from Local10.com.