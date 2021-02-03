South Florida braces for coldest night of the year

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – South Florida is in the grips of a cold snap.

It is the kind of weather worthy of heated car seats. It is also the kind of weather that has been known to stop iguanas in their tracks.

The stage is set for Miami-Dade and Broward counties to see the coldest temperatures so far this winter season. As skies remain clear, northwest winds continue to transport chilly air over the region.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to the 40s Wednesday morning. The forecast low for Miami is 45 degrees.

Chief Meteorologist Betty Davis says, “Scarce clouds Wednesday night and lighter, north winds should provide just the right atmospheric conditions for temperatures to drop even lower.”

That is when Miami-Dade and Broward may achieve the coldest temperatures so far this season. Miami could dip to 43 degrees. That would outdo the 47 degree temperatures recorded December 26, 2020, the city’s coldest temperature so far this winter. It would not be surprising to see 30s in some inland neighborhoods.

Ad

Will it be cold enough for iguanas to rain down? National Weather Service forecasters remind Floridians: “Iguanas are cold blooded. They slow down or become immobile when temperatures drop into the 40s. They may fall from trees but they are not dead.”

The cold weather comes to an end Friday. Seasonable temperatures return with lows near 60 degrees and highs in the upper 70s across South Florida.

The Homeless Voice made their rounds across Broward County as temperatures began to drop. The outreach team provided blankets, gloves, shoes and meals to the homeless who are frail or afraid to go to cold weather shelters because of COVID-19.

The team also checked vitals to ensure people are staying healthy during the cold snap.

“A lot of shelters aren’t taking people because of Covid,” said Homeless Voice Director Sean Cononie. “They don’t have enough sick rooms. So what you are providing is really a necessity. Mask, hand cleaners, sleeping bags, blankets, thermo sleeping bags, blankets and PPE.”