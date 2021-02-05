Broadway touring shows coming back to the Arsht Center

MIAMI, Fla. – Broadway shows will be coming back to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts Center this fall and it’s picking up right where it left off.

All the shows that were set to take the stage in 2020 will be back. To kick off the season in September 2021 is the Tony Award winning show “Hadestown.”

“It’s a nice lineup of shows that are iconic productions, but also shows that we have heard that our subscribers are really excited to see,” said Susie Krajsa, president of Broadway Across America, the producing company that brings the shows to the Arsht.

There’s the popular tearfest “Dear Evan Hanson” with the season ending with “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

Other musicals will be “Hairspray” and “Anastasia.”

For the Arsht Center, it’s not just about welcoming back theatergoers, but performers who are eager to get back to work.

“We just can’t wait for our audience to come back,” Johanna Zietsman, president and CEO of the Arsht Center, said. “They have no idea how we miss them because that gives us and our building and this community the sense of humanity that we miss right now.”

Everything will be contactless including ticketing, extra cleaning protocols, while allowing guests to still enjoy the restaurants while keeping their distance, of course.

And the big rule: You will have to keep your mask on.

The Arsht Center is working with medical professions to make sure everything is up to CDC guidelines. Producers said when the Broadway season opens at the Arsht, they do plan to have the theater at full capacity. All updates will also be shared at arshtcenter.org/covid-19.

HADESTOWN – September 28 - October 3, 2021

HAIRSPRAY – December 28, 2021 - January 2, 2022

DEAR EVAN HANSEN – February 15-20, 2022

ANASTASIA – March 22 -27, 2022

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR – May 31 – June 5, 2022

Current season ticket holders will automatically be moved into the new show dates. Ticketholders can access their new performance dates and times by going online http://www.arshtcenter.org/account/login or by calling the box office at (305) 949-6722. As previously announced, “Wicked” is currently postponed.

