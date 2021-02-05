FHP: Driver runs away after crashing into 2 vehicles on I-95

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A driver fled on foot after crashing into two vehicles Friday afternoon on Interstate 95, authorities said.

The crash was reported in the southbound lanes of the highway just south of Pembroke Road in Hallandale Beach.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz rear-ended a Jeep and a Hyundai.

Another vehicle sustained damaged when it was struck by a piece of debris.

Authorities said the Jeep rolled over and the driver of the Mercedes got out of his car and took off.

Three adults and a baby were inside of the Jeep at the time of the crash. All were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers have not yet located the driver of the Mercedes.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run crash is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.