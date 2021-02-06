Door Dash delivery driver pretends to drop off food, then picks it up and takes it

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A DoorDash delivery driver stiffed a customer in Coral Gables.

Surveillance video shows the driver appearing to stage a delivery. He snaps a picture of the food left for delivery before picking it up and putting it back in his car and driving off.

Fe Zamora said she saw the picture of the food, but it was never to delivered to her.

She contacted DoorDash to find out what happened.

“Oh, my God, are you kidding me? Who does this? We were in disbelief,” Zamora said.

“I am hoping that he has a very good excuse, like his family was hungry or something. It was a tab of 60 bucks,” the customer said.

In a statement to Local 10, the company stated:

“This inappropriate and illegal behavior is never tolerated on the DoorDash platform, and the Dasher involved has been immediately removed. We have been in touch with the customer and fully refunded the order.”