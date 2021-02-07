Seniors line up for COVID-19 vaccine in Homestead

The King Jesus Church of Ministry in Homestead is the latest site to be selected to inoculate the most vulnerable.

500 people, ages 65 and over, all from the South Dade area, received their first shot to protect themselves from COVID-19.

It was a collaborative effort between Miami-Dade commissioner Kionne McGhee, Pastors from the South Miami-Dade area and various community leaders.

The vaccination effort in faith-based environments helps to target underserved communities. It’s a critical mission that Governor Ron DeSantis spoke of a few days ago during a visit to Aventura.

“I think it’s gonna make an incredible difference and we’re gonna continue to be doing these efforts in places of worship,” said DeSantis.

The latest numbers show an uphill battle when it comes to vaccinating the public.

In Florida, more than 1.3 million people have gotten at least the first shot. When it comes to the second shot, to be considered fully vaccinated, the number stands at more than 667,000.

When you look at seniors 65 and up specifically, they represent about 75% of the shots given out.

More than 1 million seniors have gotten their first dose, but when it comes to the second dose, only 374,369 people have received it.

Still, inoculation efforts continue amid confusion over appointments and struggles to secure a spot.