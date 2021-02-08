Broward man wins $1,000 a week for life lottery prize

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Would you rather have $1,000 a week for life or a one-time lump-sum payment of $1 million?

Rodney Crozier, of Pembroke Pines, was fortunate enough to get to make that decision.

He’s taking the million bucks, Florida Lottery officials say, after he hit for a $1,000 a Week for Life prize in the multi-state CASH4LIFE game.

Crozier bought the lucky lotto ticket as a quick pick at the Publix located at 4901 SW 148th Avenue in Southwest Ranches. The store gets a $2,000 bonus commission.

The game offers a chance to win $1,000 a Day for Life or $1,000 a Week for Life.

Crozier’s score came in the Jan. 24 drawing, a day after a man from Cutler Bay won a $2 million prize from Powerball.

It follows a run of big scratch-off wins in Broward County last month.