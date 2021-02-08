Kodak Black offers to pay college tuition for fallen FBI agents’ kids, reports say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fresh off getting clemency from outgoing President Donald Trump, Kodak Black is looking to help out the families of the two FBI special agents killed in Sunrise.

The rapper from Pompano Beach reached out through his attorney to offer to pay the college tuition for the agents’ young children, according to multiple reports.

Laura Schwartzenberger, who lived in Coral Springs, had two young children. Daniel Alfin, of Weston, had one.

Both were killed serving a warrant in a violent crimes against children case early Tuesday morning. The suspect, 55-year-old Daniel Lee Huber, opened fire on the agents when they attempted to enter his first-floor apartment before turning the gun on himself.

The special agents — both of whom worked years protecting children from online crimes — were memorialized in separate services at Hard Rock Stadium this past weekend.

TMZ reported that Kodak’s attorney Bradford Cohen send a letter to the FBI’s Miami division to make the offer about paying college tuition. There was no word yet on whether that offer has been accepted.

When Trump granted a commutation to Kodak (legal name Bill K. Kapri) just before leaving office last month, the statement from the White House mentioned that “Kodak Black became deeply involved in numerous philanthropic efforts. In fact, he has committed to supporting a variety of charitable efforts, such as providing educational resources to students and families of fallen law enforcement officers and the underprivileged.”

The 23-year-old rapper was sentenced to 46 months in prison in 2019 on federal weapons charges after lying on background-check forms to buy firearms in Miami.