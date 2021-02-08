Man accused of masturbating in front of 2 children on bus

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A 26-year-old man from Miramar was arrested over the weekend after he masturbated in front of two juveniles while riding a bus in Broward County, authorities said.

The incident occurred Saturday while the bus was traveling west near the 800 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in Hallandale Beach.

According to his arrest affidavit, the two children were riding in the back of the Broward County Transit bus when they saw a man, later identified as Torrone Edwards, lowering his pants and then masturbating.

Authorities said Edwards was sitting directly to the victims’ left, “which gave them a clear view.”

Edwards was later arrested on two counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition on a victim less than 16.