Broward looks to expand vaccines; all adults who want shots might get them by May

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Like clockwork, residents of John Knox Village in Pompano Beach received their second COVID-19 vaccine shots Tuesday.

About 100 shots an hour were given to residents and staff.

Broward County leaders are now working with the state to figure out how they can get shots into the arms of more seniors.

County Commissioner Dr. Barbara Sharief says there’s an effort to get many more places of worship involved.

“I received a call from the governor’s office asking if we knew of any churches that would be willing to be vaccine distribution sites,” Sharief said. “I think it’s a way to target, to get the vaccines to the senior community quicker. And then that way we can start vaccinating teachers and the professionals we need to we can get the kids back in school.”

They’re looking for recommendations on sites that can handle 800-1,000 vaccines, plus staffing and traffic.

There’s a vaccine shortage now, but county leaders said Tuesday that’ll soon be changing.

They believe the general population may have access to the shots sooner than previously expected, but that’s in part because the county’s stats show that some people are scared of getting the shot.

“I think we’re only going to get 50% of the adult population to agree to take it,” Broward Mayor Steve Geller said. “Everyone in the county that wants the vaccine probably will get one by May, but only because far too many people are not agreeing to take the vaccine.”

If you have a church or attend a church that you think could be a vaccination site, you are encouraged to email Commissioner Sharief at bsharief@broward.org.